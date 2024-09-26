Interpol Celebrates 20 Years of Antics with Special Reissue and Live Album

Interpol has officially reissued their seminal second studio album, Antics, in celebration of its 20th anniversary. Released via Matador, this expanded version not only brings back the beloved tracks but also includes a live recording of the band’s electrifying performance at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City in 2005. This comprehensive reissue is a must-have for fans and collectors alike.

The Antics anniversary box set features three vinyl records housed in an exclusive package, complemented by a stunning 30-page photo book showcasing the band’s journey over the years. Known for their dark, post-punk sound, Interpol formed in New York in 1997 and gained acclaim with their debut album Turn On the Bright Lights in 2002. Their most recent release, The Other Side of Make-Believe, came out in 2022, and the band is gearing up for an exciting North American tour.

The special edition box set is priced at $68 USD and is available for pre-order until November 14, with shipping expected in early 2025. In addition to the vinyl, a full live album and film of the Mexico City concert will be available for streaming starting this Friday, September 27, along with the new B-side “Direction.” This special reissue is a great opportunity to relive the magic of Antics while getting a glimpse into the band’s live performance history.

As Interpol prepares for their upcoming tour, which features guests like Deafheaven and …And You Will Know us by the Trail of Dead, fans are encouraged to revisit Antics and celebrate two decades of this iconic album. Don’t miss out on this limited-time reissue and the chance to experience Interpol’s captivating music live!