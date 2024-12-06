In Flames Release Live Music Video for “In The Dark” from Foregone

In Flames have released a new live music video for the track “In The Dark,” originally featured on their 2023 album Foregone.

The album, which dropped in February 2023 via Nuclear Blast, marked another milestone for the Swedish-American metal band. Foregone is the third In Flames album produced by Grammy-winning Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Three Days Grace), with engineering by Mike Plotnikoff (All That Remains, Warbringer) at Benson’s West Valley Recording Studios. Mixing duties were handled by Joe Rickard, former In Flames drummer (2016–2019), who has worked with artists like 10 Years, Starset, and Diamante.

The live video for “In The Dark” captures the raw intensity and passion of the band’s performance, showcasing their ability to connect with their audience in real time. It offers a unique glimpse into the live energy of In Flames, blending the emotion of the song with the electrifying atmosphere of the stage.

In a recent installment of Jonathan Montenegro’s series “My 3 Questions To,” In Flames frontman Anders Fridén discussed the positive impact of the band’s newest members—Tanner Wayne (drums), Chris Broderick (guitar), and Liam Wilson (bass)—on their live performances.

“First and foremost, they’re amazing people, and that helps bring a good vibe to the whole camp,” Fridén shared. “Whether we’re heading to the stage or just hanging around, it’s super important to feel good and have a positive atmosphere throughout the day. When you’re in a good mood, it sets everything up for a great night on stage. These guys bring such incredible energy that Björn [Gelotte, guitarist] and I need to be on their level, and that pushes us to perform at our best.”

Fridén emphasized how the chemistry among the band members has elevated their overall performance quality. “Having a great vibe offstage is just as important as what happens onstage,” he added.

🎶 Check out the live video for “In The Dark” now, and experience the latest chapter in In Flames’ legendary career.