Imagine Dragons Unveil New Album “LOOM” After 12 Years of Hits

One of the most successful bands of the past decade, Imagine Dragons, presents their new album “LOOM”!

Twelve years after the release of their groundbreaking single “Radioactive,” Imagine Dragons continue to stay on top. The American band, consisting of Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, Ben McKee, and Daniel Platzman, is back with their sixth album, “LOOM,” under Interscope and Kidinakorner records. This new release is poised to become another commercial success for the band.

The Creative Process Behind “LOOM”

In an exclusive interview with the Associated Press, frontman Dan Reynolds shared insights into the creative process behind the album and its cover art. He explained, “You can’t really tell if it’s a sunset or sunrise, and then there are two people sort of separated standing in front of it. That really sums it up thematically when I listen to it. Is this the beginning of something new, or is this the end of something? Both sunset and sunrise are always kind of like that for me. It could be either way.”

Chart-Topping Singles: “Eyes Closed” and “Nice to Meet You”

The album’s lead single, “Eyes Closed,” was released on April 4th and quickly became a global hit, amassing over 57 million streams. Reynolds reflected on the single’s creation, saying, “After taking some time off from touring and spending time reconnecting with family and loved ones, I eventually felt the desire to return to the sonic places that initially brought me the greatest joy, but with a new perspective and mindset. The world feels very different as a band member for over a decade. But some things will always remain the same. I find the right balance of nostalgia and freshness that brings me the most joy in the studio. We had a lot of fun creating it, and we hope you enjoy it too.”

The second single from the album, “Nice to Meet You,” features a more mainstream rhythm and has been well-received by fans. Another standout track is “Eyes Closed,” this time featuring Colombian star J Balvin. The collaboration was announced via an Instagram video, showing Balvin and Reynolds dancing to the song, creating buzz and excitement among fans.

Upcoming Tour

Following the album’s release on June 28th, Imagine Dragons are gearing up for a tour across North America and South Africa. The tour kicks off on July 30th in Camden, USA, and concludes with two shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on October 23rd.

Get ready for an exciting musical journey with Imagine Dragons’ new album “LOOM” and catch them live on tour this summer!