Imagine Dragons Partner with Congolese-French Singer Jungeli for a New Version of Take Me To The Beach

Imagine Dragons continue to break new ground with a fresh version of their recent single, Take Me To The Beach. Originally released in collaboration with Italian rapper Ernia, the band now presents a remix featuring the soulful voice of Congolese-French singer Jungeli. Released on November 1 through KIDinaKORNER and Interscope Records, this version maintains the song’s core elements but introduces a unique, multicultural flair with Jungeli’s distinct vocals.

This collaboration signals an exciting direction for Imagine Dragons, who are experimenting with diverse musical partnerships and languages, bringing new sounds to their global fan base. With Take Me To The Beach, the band steps outside its comfort zone, and fans are already embracing this fresh take on the hit single. This release exemplifies Imagine Dragons’ commitment to musical exploration and cultural fusion.

Tune in to experience the Imagine Dragons’ bold new remix with Jungeli, a track that’s redefining boundaries and resonating with listeners around the world.

