back to top
Greek Edition

Iconic Christmas Hit “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Now Available in Spanish Using AI Technology

Brenda Lee’s Holiday Classic is Reimagined as “Noche Buena y Navidad” Through Ethical AI Innovation

By Hit Channel
In
Varius

Brenda Lee’s classic Christmas hit, Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree, recorded in 1958, has been transformed into a Spanish version titled Noche Buena y Navidad through ethical AI technology. This new rendition was produced by four-time Latin GRAMMY-winning producer Auero Baqueiro, preserving Lee’s original sound and authenticity.

SoundLabs AI’s MicDrop technology created a unique AI vocal model from Lee’s 1958 vocal stems, blending them with Spanish vocals to replicate her signature tone accurately. This innovative project, supported by Universal Music Group (UMG), is a historic milestone, marking the first time AI was used to ethically translate a classic song with the artist’s consent.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Sunday, October 27, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved