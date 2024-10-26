Iconic Christmas Hit “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” Now Available in Spanish Using AI Technology

Brenda Lee’s classic Christmas hit, Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree, recorded in 1958, has been transformed into a Spanish version titled Noche Buena y Navidad through ethical AI technology. This new rendition was produced by four-time Latin GRAMMY-winning producer Auero Baqueiro, preserving Lee’s original sound and authenticity.

SoundLabs AI’s MicDrop technology created a unique AI vocal model from Lee’s 1958 vocal stems, blending them with Spanish vocals to replicate her signature tone accurately. This innovative project, supported by Universal Music Group (UMG), is a historic milestone, marking the first time AI was used to ethically translate a classic song with the artist’s consent.

- Advertisement -