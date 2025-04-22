back to top
Andor Returns: A Rebellion Ignites in New “Fight in the Fields” Clip

Cassian Andor faces betrayal, battle, and destiny in a high-stakes Season 2 debuting April 22 on Disney+.

Cassian Andor leads Rebel Alliance in Season 2

A storm is coming — and Cassian Andor is no longer a bystander.

Andor returns to Disney+ on April 22, 2025, with the explosive release of its second season and a gripping new clip titled “Fight in the Fields.” The footage teases mounting tension and full-scale battle as the early days of rebellion take shape.

Set five years before Rogue One, Season 2 tracks Cassian’s transformation from disillusioned loner to one of the Rebel Alliance’s most vital architects. Diego Luna reprises the role, navigating a world fractured by betrayal, sacrifice, and quiet desperation as the Galactic Empire tightens its grip.

Created by Tony Gilroy, the series is Star Wars at its most mature and politically charged. It brings back standout performances from Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Forest Whitaker, and Ben Mendelsohn, all circling around the slow-burn collapse of trust and the rise of rebellion.

The new season opens with three episodes, diving deeper into the cost of insurgency and the human stories behind galactic war. Where hope is fragile, conviction becomes the sharpest weapon.

Andor isn’t just a prequel. It’s the emotional spine of the Rebellion — and this chapter is set to hit harder than ever.

