Kneecap’s Coachella Set Sparks Global Backlash Over Pro-Palestinian Messaging

Irish rap trio Kneecap have ignited one of the year’s most controversial festival moments following their politically charged performances at Coachella 2025.

During both weekends of the festival, the Belfast-based group used their Sonora Tent sets to voice pro-Palestinian solidarity, criticize Israel, and denounce U.S. support for military action in Gaza. On Weekend 1, their livestream was abruptly cut after anti-Thatcher and pro-Palestinian chants. On Weekend 2, they streamed their own performance — projected messages included: “Fuck Israel, Free Palestine” and “Genocide enabled by the US government.”

Frontman Mo Chara addressed the crowd directly, saying, “The Palestinians have nowhere to go. It’s their home — and they’re bombing them from the skies.” A “Free, Free Palestine” chant followed.

Coachella organizers were reportedly “blindsided,” and backlash was swift. Jewish advocacy groups condemned the performance, with Creative Community for Peace and The Nova Community citing the trauma of the Nova Music Festival attack in 2023.

Industry voices like Scooter Braun defended Coachella CEO Paul Tollett, stating he “stayed five hours” at a recent LA exhibit for Nova survivors.

Kneecap, long known for provocative messaging and Irish Republican themes, responded online by doubling down, encouraging American fans to spread their uncensored footage.

Their actions have sparked a growing debate: Was this a bold act of political expression, or a line-crossing display of hate?

In the shadow of one of the world’s biggest music festivals, the answer depends on where you stand.