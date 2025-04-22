Post Malone Closes Out Coachella With Surprise Ed Sheeran & Jelly Roll Collabs

Post Malone didn’t just close out Coachella 2025 — he owned it.

During Sunday night’s headlining set, the multi-genre star lit up the desert stage by bringing out Jelly Roll and Ed Sheeran for two wildly different but equally electric moments.

First up, Jelly Roll joined Posty for “Losers,” their collaboration from Malone’s country-flavored 2024 album F-1 Trillion. The crowd erupted as the country powerhouse appeared halfway through the song, sharing an emotional duet on the underdog anthem’s chorus:

“This one’s for the losers / The outcasts and the sinners…”

Later, Ed Sheeran emerged guitar in hand, stepping into Swae Lee’s role on the chart-dominating hit “Sunflower.” The pair clinked red Solo cups in celebration before Sheeran exited — but not before capturing the moment on Instagram with the caption: “UK vs USA.”

Sheeran’s weekend at Coachella also included his own pop-up performance inside the “Old Phone Pub” and a Saturday set that packed the Mojave tent. The British star is currently teasing his upcoming eighth album Play, and recently released its first single, “Azizam.”

Malone’s set served as a perfect launchpad for his upcoming Big Ass Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll, which kicks off April 29 in Salt Lake City.

Coachella may be known for spectacle — but Post brought heart, harmonies, and surprise after surprise, closing Weekend 2 on a powerful, personal note.