Zedd Brings Out Incubus, Alessia Cara & LA Philharmonic in a Genre-Bending Coachella Set

Zedd’s second weekend at Coachella 2025 wasn’t just a DJ set — it was a genre-defying musical journey.

Returning to the Outdoor Theatre on Sunday (April 20), Zedd swapped decks for a drum kit midway through, welcoming none other than Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd. Together, they tore through a surprise three-song set featuring “Drive,” “Wish You Were Here,” and “Pardon Me” — with Zedd keeping time behind the drums.

Though the Incubus collab felt unexpected to some, guitarist Mike Einziger previously teamed up with Zedd and Camila Cabello for an ACLU benefit, proving this crossover wasn’t as out of left field as it might seem.

- Advertisement -

The set also included welcome returns from Bea Miller (on “Tangerine Rays” and “Out Of Time”), Alessia Cara (for their platinum-certified hit “Stay”), and the olllam, reprising their collab “Sona.”

But Zedd saved his most cinematic moment for last.

He closed the show flanked by the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, performing a haunting cover of the Severance theme, followed by his baroque-electronic track “1685” with Muse, and ending on his Grammy-winning anthem “Clarity.” The Severance moment even drew a nod from director Ben Stiller online.

If Coachella’s about moments you’ll never forget, Zedd delivered a dozen.

Zedd and Incubus performing «Drive» at Coachella! #ZEDDCHELLA pic.twitter.com/iNurK6dGAs — It Sounds Alternative (@itsoundsalt) April 21, 2025