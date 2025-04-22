Liam & Noel Gallagher Reunite Over Tea, Nephews, and Tour Plans in a “Biblical” Easter Moment

Liam and Noel Gallagher just had a tea party that could go down in rock history.

After 15 years of public fallouts, iconic interviews, and brutal banter, the Oasis brothers spent Easter Sunday together — and not just the two of them. For the first time ever, Liam met Noel’s sons, Donovan (17) and Sonny (15).

Liam shared the update on X, calling it a “BIBLICAL” day and cheekily adding: “Obviously blew their minds coz I’m cool as f**k.” When fans asked for photos, Liam replied in typical fashion: “We don’t take photos — we’re not wnkers.”*

So we had a BIBLICAL Easter Sunday Noel Donavan and Sonny popped over to ours for a cup of tea it was absolutely incredible to meet the young guvs i obviously blew there minds coz im cool as fuck you heard it here 1st LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 21, 2025

The surprise reunion comes just months before Oasis hits the road again for their first shows since 2009. The Live 25 Tour kicks off July 4 in Cardiff and includes stops in Manchester, London, Edinburgh, and two nights at Dublin’s Croke Park in August.

While Gallagher family ties are clearly healing, the reunion feels more like a return to form than a PR stunt. Their mum Peggy’s reaction? Classic Irish understatement. “That’ll be nice,” she reportedly said when told about the reunion — no big fuss.

Liam promises to “blog” the whole tour on X, joking: “You’re gonna be sick of the sight of me. My middle name is content.”

Support acts include Ball Park Music in Australia and rumored appearances from Joey Waronker on drums.

Get ready, world — the Gallagher brothers are back, and it’s going to be anything but ordinary.