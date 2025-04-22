Coachella 2026 Locked In: Mark Your Calendars for Next Year’s Iconic Weekends

Fresh off Coachella 2025’s epic run—headlined by giants like Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone—the buzz is already building for next year’s festival. Coachella 2026 has officially been locked in, promising two unforgettable weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

For 2026, mark your calendars: the first weekend runs from Friday, April 10 to Sunday, April 12, while the second weekend is set for Friday, April 17 through Sunday, April 19. Although artist line-ups are under wraps and the festival’s curated roster is typically unveiled between October and December, the dates alone are enough to ignite anticipation in Coachella fans around the globe.

And there’s more good news: for those itching to secure their spot at this legendary event, advanced tickets go live next Friday, May 2, at 11am Pacific (6pm GMT). This is your chance to lock in early and join one of the most celebrated cultural gatherings on the planet.

With Coachella 2025 leaving us with cherished moments—from unexpected collabs to mesmerizing on-stage energy—it’s clear that next year’s edition will be another chapter in a story of music, art, and unforgettable experiences.

So, get ready to join the spectacle once again, as the spirit of Coachella marches onward into 2026. Stay tuned for the lineup and more insider updates—you won’t want to miss a beat.