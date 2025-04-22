Michael Bay to Direct Live-Action OutRun Movie, Sega’s Iconic Arcade Racer Rides Again

The roaring engines of nostalgia are back. Sega’s legendary 1986 arcade racing game OutRun is officially shifting gears into Hollywood territory with a live-action film helmed by none other than Michael Bay, the director known for explosive blockbusters like Transformers and Ambulance.

According to Variety, Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus) joins as one of the film’s producers, alongside Bay himself, Brad Fuller, and Toru Nakahara of Sega. The script will be penned by Jayson Rothwell (Polar, Arachnid), though no cast or plot details have been revealed yet—and no word on whether Sweeney will step in front of the camera.

This marks another bold move for Sega and Universal Pictures, continuing the wave of video game adaptations following hits like The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Five Nights at Freddy’s.

- Advertisement -

Originally released in arcades in 1986, OutRun wasn’t just a racing game—it was a cultural shift. With its sun-soaked highways, open-world feel, and Ferrari Testarossa fantasy, it defined a generation of gamers and transformed the racing genre forever.

Now, with Michael Bay’s signature action flair and Sweeney’s rising influence in Hollywood, OutRun is poised to become the next big game-to-screen success.

Buckle up: the arcade dream is hitting the fast lane.