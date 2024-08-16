Post Malone, known for his genre-blending artistry, has officially entered his country era with the release of his latest album, F-1 Trillion. The 18-track album, which dropped on Friday, marks a significant departure from Malone’s hip-hop and rock roots, showcasing his versatility as he forays into the world of country music.

F-1 Trillion is packed with collaborations featuring some of country music’s biggest names, making it a monumental release in both the country and broader music scenes. The album opens with “Wrong Ones,” a powerful duet with Tim McGraw, and continues to impress with tracks like “Have the Heart,” featuring the legendary Dolly Parton, and “Goes Without Saying,” a collaboration with Brad Paisley. Other standout tracks include “Nosedive” with Lainey Wilson, “Losers” featuring Jelly Roll, and Malone’s chart-topping hit with Morgan Wallen.

The album is not only a testament to Malone’s adaptability as an artist but also a celebration of his deep respect for the country genre. In a heartfelt social media post, Malone expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in the project, saying, “I am so honored to have worked with some of my favorite artists, writers, and friends… I have had the time of my life making this record.”

- Advertisement -

The album’s cover art, created by Mexican artist Gonzalo Lebrija, adds a visual narrative to the music. The artwork features a 1971 pickup truck suspended on its nose before it plunges into the water, symbolizing a bold leap into new artistic territory. The photo was taken at Presa Salto del Nogal in Jalisco, Mexico, adding an element of authenticity to the project.

F-1 Trillion also arrives on the heels of Malone’s debut at the Grand Ole Opry, where he was joined by country legends like Brad Paisley and Vince Gill. Paisley praised Malone on stage, saying, “He has a country heart, and he is someone who immersed himself in the Nashville way.” This statement reflects the genuine connection Malone has forged with the country community, further solidified by his performances at CMA Fest, Stagecoach, and the 2024 ACM Awards.

Post Malone’s journey into country music seems almost like a return to his musical roots, as he initially ventured into music through a metalcore band audition and is known for his love of alt-rock and folk, evident in his viral covers of Nirvana and Bob Dylan. F-1 Trillion is the culmination of this diverse musical journey, proving that Malone shines just as brightly in the country genre as he does in any other.

With a fall tour scheduled to promote F-1 Trillion, including stops at iconic venues like Boston’s Fenway Park and Atlanta’s Lakewood Amphitheatre, fans can expect to experience Malone’s new sound live. This album is not just a shift in genre but a bold statement from an artist who continues to redefine the boundaries of popular music.