HRVY released his new single, titled “25”

Harvey Leigh Cantwell, known by his stage name HRVY, just turned 25 on January 28th. To mark his birthday, HRVY released a song reflecting on his own introspection.

25” narrates the journey of his life, where he had to move to Los Angeles, shave his head to find his identity, and his fear of entering this new era. This song, written with Albin Clern, Maia Wright & Petter Tarland, captures the feelings of longing and nostalgia that HRVY conveys with great sensibility.

The single “25” is his first release of 2024 and also marks the release of his songs as an independent artist. Previously, HRVY was signed with BMG and released “Stolen Heart“.

Throughout his career, HRVY has released 2 EPs, “Holiday” and “Talk To Ya” through Virgin EMI, as well as the third EP “Views from the 23rd Floor” through BMG.

