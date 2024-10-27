Hozier Unveils Deluxe “Unreal Unearth: Unending” Edition with Exclusive Tracks

Acclaimed artist Hozier is set to release a deluxe version of his chart-topping album, Unreal Unearth, on December 6, titled Unreal Unearth: Unending. Available in a 2CD DigiPack, 3LP Deluxe Edition, and limited vinyl pressings, this edition adds depth to his hit album with unreleased material from the Unaired and Unheard EPs.

Fans can look forward to the exclusive track, “Hymn to Virgil,” and Hozier’s first UK Number 1 single “Too Sweet,” rounding out a 26-track collection that celebrates his evolution since 2022. Hozier shared an early look at the vinyl on Instagram, highlighting unique editions for dedicated collectors.

CD1:

‘De Selby (Part 1)’

‘De Selby (Part 2)’

‘First Time’

‘Francesca’

‘I, Carrion (Icarian)’

‘Eat Your Young’

‘Damage Gets Done (feat. Brandi Carlile)’

‘Who We Are’

‘Son of Nyx’

‘All Things End’

‘To Someone From A Warm Climate (Uiscefhuaraithe)’

‘Butchered Tongue’

‘Anything But’

‘Abstract (Psychopomp)’

‘Unknown / Nth’

‘First Light’

CD2:

‘Too Sweet’

‘Wildflower and Barley (feat. Allison Russell)’

‘Empire Now’

‘Fare Well’

‘Through Me (The Flood)’

‘Nobody’s Soldier’

‘July’

‘That You Are (feat. Bedouine)’

‘Swan Upon Leda’

‘Hymn To Virgil’