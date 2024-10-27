back to top
Greek Edition

Hozier Unveils Deluxe “Unreal Unearth: Unending” Edition with Exclusive Tracks

Expanded "Unreal Unearth" Album Adds New Music and Special Vinyl Editions

By Hit Channel
In
Pop
Hozier’s Deluxe Album Unreal Unearth Unending Vinyl Edition

Acclaimed artist Hozier is set to release a deluxe version of his chart-topping album, Unreal Unearth, on December 6, titled Unreal Unearth: Unending. Available in a 2CD DigiPack, 3LP Deluxe Edition, and limited vinyl pressings, this edition adds depth to his hit album with unreleased material from the Unaired and Unheard EPs.

Fans can look forward to the exclusive track, “Hymn to Virgil,” and Hozier’s first UK Number 1 single “Too Sweet,” rounding out a 26-track collection that celebrates his evolution since 2022. Hozier shared an early look at the vinyl on Instagram, highlighting unique editions for dedicated collectors.

CD1:
‘De Selby (Part 1)’
‘De Selby (Part 2)’
‘First Time’
‘Francesca’
‘I, Carrion (Icarian)’
‘Eat Your Young’
‘Damage Gets Done (feat. Brandi Carlile)’
‘Who We Are’
‘Son of Nyx’
‘All Things End’
‘To Someone From A Warm Climate (Uiscefhuaraithe)’
‘Butchered Tongue’
‘Anything But’
‘Abstract (Psychopomp)’
‘Unknown / Nth’
‘First Light’

- Advertisement -

CD2:
‘Too Sweet’
‘Wildflower and Barley (feat. Allison Russell)’
‘Empire Now’
‘Fare Well’
‘Through Me (The Flood)’
‘Nobody’s Soldier’
‘July’
‘That You Are (feat. Bedouine)’
‘Swan Upon Leda’
‘Hymn To Virgil’

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Sunday, October 27, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved