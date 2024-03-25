Greek Edition

Discover Hozier’s Dark Depths: Unveiling ‘Unheard’ EP

Dive Into the Haunting Melodies of Hozier's Latest EP, Featuring the Brooding Anthem 'Too Sweet

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

The new EP by Hozier, titled “Unheard,” has been released and is here for you to enjoy!

Hozier feels particularly dark in “Too Sweet,” one of the four new releases featured on his new EP “Unheard.” The musician premiered the song for the first time on TikTok with a quick sketch of a skeleton drinking coffee and smoking with a chain, streaming it through his headphones. Excerpts of “Too Sweet” have been used in over 38,500 posts on the app this month alone.

“It’s my pleasure to share more work from the ‘Unreal Unearth’ album sessions,” Hozier stated in a statement regarding the new batch of songs. “These are songs that could have found their way onto the records of greed, emptiness, violence, and external ‘ascendance,’ respectively, but couldn’t for different reasons. I’m very happy to share them with you now. I hope you enjoy these new songs and I look forward to seeing you soon at an upcoming show!”

- Advertisement -

“Unheard” includes three other tracks in the spirit of “Unreal Unearth,” which was released last August as the musician’s third studio album. Among them are “Empire Now,” “Fare Well,” and “Wildflower and Barley,” a collaboration with American musician Allison Russell.

“It’s always a pleasure to sing with Hozier – I’ve been fortunate to do it live on stage many times since we first met singing with the Queen Mavis at Newport Folk Fest in 2019,” Russell said. Hozier has previously performed with the singer as a backing vocalist during sessions for her 2023 album “The Returner.” She will be joining him on tour from April to June.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Monday, March 25, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved