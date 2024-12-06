Hozier Drops New Single “Hymn To Virgil” on Unreal Unearth: Unending

Hozier has unveiled a brand-new single, “Hymn To Virgil,” featured on the deluxe edition of his 2023 chart-topping album, Unreal Unearth. Titled Unreal Unearth: Unending, this expanded version was released today (December 6) and includes the original record, two 2024 companion EPs (Unheard and Unaired), and other unreleased tracks.

The single highlights Hozier’s signature poetic lyricism and expansive soundscapes. Starting with tender verses—“If I held in my hands everything gold could buy, I’d still not have a thing worth giving you”—the song transitions into a gospel-infused chorus where Hozier passionately declares, “I’d walk through hell on living feet for you.”

Blending experimental elements like pitched-down vocals with his powerful delivery, “Hymn To Virgil” is a sonic exploration that builds on Unreal Unearth’s themes of love, loss, and resilience.

Along with the song’s release, Hozier is preparing to close out 2024 with a performance on Saturday Night Live on December 21, promising fans a stirring live rendition of his newest works.

Stream Unreal Unearth: Unending now on your favorite platform and dive into the expanded world of Hozier’s artistry.