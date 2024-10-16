How to Relive Tomorrowland Brasil 2024: Watch Full Sets Online

If you missed the magic of Tomorrowland Brasil 2024, don’t worry— you can now relive the experience by streaming full sets from the festival’s top performances. Held from October 11th to 13th at Parque Maeda in São Paulo, this year’s edition of Tomorrowland featured a stunning lineup of over 150 global and local artists across six stages. Fans can now enjoy standout performances from renowned DJs like Hardwell, Afrojack, Charlotte de Witte, Alok, and Armin van Buuren.

The 2024 festival revolved around the enchanting ‘Adscendo’ theme, transforming the stunning Parque Maeda into a mythical paradise. Now, the magic lives on through online streaming, available on Tomorrowland’s official app, website, and YouTube. Set highlights include explosive sets from the festival’s Adscendo main stage, Freedom stage, and CORE stage, where acts like Steve Aoki, ANNA, and Cat Dealers mesmerized the crowd.

Tomorrowland’s One World Radio also captured performances during the event, offering fans even more access to live sets, many of which are now available on demand. Whether you’re looking to relive your favorite moments or catch performances you missed, the festival’s streaming platforms have you covered.

- Advertisement -

Relive the extraordinary atmosphere of Tomorrowland Brasil 2024—dive back into the energy, music, and magic, all from the comfort of home.