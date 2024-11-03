Hot Boys Reunite After 15 Years at Lil WeezyAna Fest – A Historic Night for New Orleans Hip-Hop

The Hot Boys reunited at Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans on November 2, thrilling fans with their first performance together in over 15 years. The legendary Cash Money group, featuring Lil Wayne, Juvenile, Turk, and B.G., brought the Smoothie King Center alive with hits like “Get Your Roll On,” “I Need a Hot Girl,” and “Neighborhood Superstar.” Joined by Mannie Fresh and Birdman of Big Tymers, the group celebrated their musical legacy and hometown roots with a powerful 22-minute set.

Lil Wayne also addressed his disappointment at being overlooked for the Super Bowl halftime show in his hometown. Reflecting on his journey, he shared, “I told myself I wanted to be on that stage in front of my mom, and I worked my ass off for that position. It was ripped away from me, but this moment right here… they can’t take this away from me.” The night concluded on a high note as New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell honored Lil Wayne with the key to the city, declaring February 6 and 7 “Lil Wayne Days” in recognition of his impact.

Rumors of a new Hot Boys album have been building since Juvenile hinted at new music earlier this year. Although the long-awaited reunion was expected to take place at Essence Fest, fans were ecstatic to finally see all members on stage together, making the 2024 Lil WeezyAna Fest a night to remember.

The Hot Boys finally reunited on stage at Lil Weezyana Fest 🪖🔥 pic.twitter.com/FfuWtURX6T — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) November 3, 2024

