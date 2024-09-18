HiTech Releases New Single “Spank!” with Electrifying Music Video

HiTech, Detroit’s pioneering ghettotech trio, has unleashed their latest single “Spank!” along with a visually explosive music video directed by IGoByCy. Known for their unique fusion of ghettotech, house, and hip-hop, HiTech—comprising King Milo, Milf Melly, and 47Chops—once again delivers an electrifying track that embodies the chaotic energy of their unforgettable live performances.

Originally premiered on The Lot Radio, “Spank!” quickly went viral thanks to unofficial uploads, becoming one of the most streamed mixes of the year. Now available on all digital platforms via Loma Vista Recordings, the single showcases HiTech’s signature sound while the accompanying psychedelic video elevates the experience with wild visual effects and provocative imagery.

This release coincides with the re-availability of HiTech’s critically acclaimed albums HiTech (2022) and Détwat (2023), both of which are back on streaming platforms following their re-release. HiTech continues to make waves with a string of high-profile performances, including sold-out shows at Boiler Room events in New York, Chicago, and Austin, as well as appearances at NYFW and the Vans Block Party.

With “Spank!” taking over streaming charts and the re-released albums gathering momentum, HiTech’s influence in the ghettotech scene shows no signs of slowing down.

HITECH TOUR DATES

Sept 19 – Washington, DC – Culture *

Sept 20 – Miami, USA – The Ground *

Sept 21 – Chicago, IL – Smoke & Mirrors

Sept 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda *

Sept 27 – San Francisco, CA – Grey Area Theater

Oct 1 – Seattle, WA – Neptune *

Oct 4 – Vancouver, BC – Celebrities *

Oct 5 – San Diego, USA – Wicked West *

Oct 6 – Austin, TX – Boiler Room Austin

Oct 9 – Montreal, QC – Sat *

Oct 10 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall *

Oct 11 – Brooklyn, USA – Brooklyn Steel *

Oct 16 – Amsterdam, NL – Amsterdam Dance Event

Oct 18 – Barcelona, SP – Nitsa

Oct 19 – Cologne, DE – Night of Surprise

Oct 30 – Glasgow, UK – SWG *

Oct 31 – Newcastle, UK – NX *

Nov 1 – Manchester, UK – Warehouse Project x Up Ya Archives *

Nov 2 – Dublin, IE – Academy *

Nov 6 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy Bristol *

Nov 7 – Utrecht, NL – Le Guess Who?

Nov 8 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton *

Nov 9 – Paris, FR – Pitchfork Music Festival

Nov 13 – Brussels, BE – Fifty Lab Music Festival

Nov 15 – St Étienne, FR – Positive Education Festival

Nov 16 – Brøndby, DK – SMELT Festival