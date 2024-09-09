back to top
Hildur Guðnadóttir Unveils First Track from Joker: Folie à Deux Score

Icelandic Composer Shares "There Is No Joker" Ahead of Full Soundtrack Release

Icelandic composer and performer Hildur Guðnadóttir has shared the first track from her highly anticipated score for Joker: Folie à Deux, the upcoming Todd Phillips film starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. The new song, titled There Is No Joker, offers a glimpse into the haunting and powerful score that Guðnadóttir has crafted for the sequel.

Hildur previously scored the first Joker film, earning numerous accolades for her work, including the 2020 Academy Award for Best Original Score and the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Fans can expect the full release of Joker: Folie à Deux (Score From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) on September 27 through WaterTower Music. The film itself is set for wide release on October 4, the same day Interscope will drop Joker: Folie à Deux (Music From the Motion Picture), featuring contributions from Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, and the film’s cast.

Be sure to listen to There Is No Joker and mark your calendars for the full soundtrack and film release!

