Lady Gaga Announces New Album “LG7” Set for February 2025 Release, First Single Coming Soon

Lady Gaga is set to make a highly anticipated return to music with her seventh studio album, LG7, slated for release in February 2025. Fans won’t have to wait long for a taste of what’s to come, as the first single from the project is set to drop in October 2024. The album will serve as a follow-up to her 2020 record Chromatica, and according to Gaga, it represents a deeper exploration of her artistry, fueled by personal pain and emotional growth.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Gaga shared that creating this album has allowed her to confront her inner demons. “When I’m here at this studio, I’m able to face my demons and what’s remarkable is… that’s the music. I’m able to hear it back,” she revealed, emphasizing how her struggles have shaped the sound of LG7.

The album release coincides with her role as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, where she stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix. In addition to the album, Gaga hinted at a surprise project she’s been working on, keeping fans on edge for what could be another groundbreaking release.

Stay tuned for the release of LG7’s lead single next month and the full album in early 2025. Gaga’s return promises to be both musically and cinematically impactful, showcasing the many layers of her evolving artistry.