High Vis Unveils New Single “Drop Me Out” Ahead of Guided Tour Release

High Vis, the London rock sensation, has just released their latest single, “Drop Me Out,” as a preview of their highly anticipated upcoming album, Guided Tour. Following the success of their breakout album Blending, which earned them a spot as a Stereogum Band To Watch, this new track marks an exciting evolution in their sound.

“Drop Me Out” stands out as the most direct and powerful song High Vis has shared from Guided Tour so far. With its stormy rock energy and anthemic qualities, it channels a street-punk vibe reminiscent of their peers like the Chisel, but with High Vis’ signature edge and memorable melodies. This track continues to build on the momentum of earlier singles “Mob DLA” and “Mind’s A Lie,” which have already garnered considerable acclaim.

Guided Tour, the follow-up to 2022’s Blending, is set to drop on November 18 via Dais. High Vis is poised to further solidify their place in the rock scene with this new LP, showcasing their ability to blend punk simplicity with a majestic and melodic twist. Be sure to check out their latest single and stay tuned for more from this dynamic band.

