Hazel Monét Makes Grammy History at Two Years Old

True two years and two Grammy nominations. Some struggle throughout their entire career to get there, some complain about not being considered early by the board of the world’s most prestigious music awards, and some – at two years old – have already prepared the first lines of their own Wikipedia page.

The child prodigy is Hazel Monét, daughter of singer Victoria Monét, who appears in Hollywood, her mother’s song with Earth, Wind & Fire, nominated for Best Traditional R&B Song. The second nomination concerns Monét’s entire album, Jaguar II, competing for Best R&B Album.

With this double nomination, Hazel sets a new record, becoming the youngest ever to be in the running for a Grammy, surpassing the previous record by six years. Before her, it was Leah Peasall of the Peasall Sisters who had participated in the soundtrack of O Brother, Where Art Thou?, a film by the Coen brothers (winning). Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, is far behind, managing to secure a nomination for Brown Skin Girl when she was nine.

If you want to know how mom Victoria reacted to the seven nominations she earned, here’s the video:

Victoria Monét reacts to her 7 Grammy nominations. pic.twitter.com/hYScBCX8LY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 11, 2023