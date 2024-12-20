HAYLA Announces 2025 U.S. Tour Following Her Explosive Year in Dance Music

Fresh off her sold-out debut at The Roxy in Los Angeles and electrifying guest performances with Kygo during his World Tour in London and Dublin, rising dance music powerhouse HAYLA is ready to take center stage in America.

The British vocalist and songwriter, who’s been named Beatport’s #3 Top Selling Artist of 2024 for Dance/Pop, has announced her solo U.S. tour set for February 2025. HAYLA will bring her unforgettable stage presence to four cities: New York, Denver, San Francisco, and Seattle. Pre-sale tickets are now available here, with general on-sale starting Thursday, December 19, at 9 a.m. local time.

HAYLA has taken the dance music world by storm, establishing herself as one of its most defining voices. Her debut solo album DUSK, released on Restless Minds Music/Believe UK, earned critical acclaim and solidified her status as a trailblazer in the genre.

Tracks like “Fall Again” landed on Billboard’s 50 Best Dance Tracks of 2024, with the outlet hailing her rich and emotive voice as “one of the defining elements of dance music this year.” Singles like “Shiver” and “Where You Are,” her collaborations with John Summit, also skyrocketed her recognition, proving her versatility and prowess as both a vocalist and songwriter.

The ten-track DUSK album explores a wide range of emotions—from heartbreak and anxiety to resilience and self-discovery. Each song highlights HAYLA’s ability to balance raw vulnerability with her signature vocal strength.

Standout tracks include:

“Only I” – Co-written and produced by Blanke, this track showcases HAYLA’s longing for a love lost, despite knowing it may have been for the best.

– Co-written and produced by Blanke, this track showcases HAYLA’s longing for a love lost, despite knowing it may have been for the best. “Unfold” – A downtempo electronica piece written to herself, addressing the internal struggle between seeking connection and needing solitude to heal.

– A downtempo electronica piece written to herself, addressing the internal struggle between seeking connection and needing solitude to heal. “Visions Of You” – A lighthearted, infectious track capturing the joy of infatuation and how thoughts of a special person brighten your day.

– A lighthearted, infectious track capturing the joy of infatuation and how thoughts of a special person brighten your day. “Dusk” – An experimental title track featuring 12-part choral vocal swells, produced by HAYLA herself, inspired by the beauty of her favorite time of day.

The album also includes the fan-favorites “Fall Again,” “Embers,” and “Treading Water,” all of which blend haunting melodies with evocative lyrics.

U.S. Tour Dates

To celebrate the success of DUSK, HAYLA is bringing her solo show to the U.S. for four special performances in February 2025. Fans can expect a captivating mix of her soulful vocals, stunning visuals, and emotionally charged performances.

FEB 07 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

FEB 15 – Denver, CO – Bluebird

FEB 20 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

FEB 22 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

Pre-sale tickets are available now here, with general on-sale beginning December 19 at 9 a.m. local time.