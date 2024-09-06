Halsey Announces New Album The Great Impersonator, New Single “Ego” Out Now

Halsey is back with her highly anticipated fifth studio album, The Great Impersonator, set to drop on October 25, 2024. Following the release of singles “The End,” “Lucky,” and “Lonely Is the Muse,” the artist has now unveiled her latest track, “Ego,” which features Alex G on guitar and Michael Uzowuru on keyboard. The song offers a ‘90s-inspired sound and hints at the album’s eclectic nature, as previewed in the album trailer.

Halsey shared on social media that The Great Impersonator was created during a profound period in her life, saying, “I made this record in the space between life and death. And it feels like I’ve waited an eternity for you to have it.” In the album’s trailer, she reflects on her journey, contemplating how her career might have unfolded had she debuted in the ‘90s. The introspective tone of “Ego” captures this sense of reflection and possibility.

With the full album due next month, fans can expect an emotional and sonically diverse experience from The Great Impersonator, a record that Halsey herself describes as containing “a little bit of everything.” Stream “Ego” now and get ready for the album’s official release on October 25.

