Halsey Unveils New Single “The End” with Raw Emotion and Charity Focus

A Powerful Glimpse into Her Health Journey and Forthcoming Fifth Studio Album

Halsey has just released her poignant new single, “The End,” co-produced by Michael Uzowuru and Alex G, who also contributes his guitar prowess to the track. The song, which offers a raw and unfiltered look into Halsey’s personal struggles, is now available for listening below.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Halsey shared intimate photos and videos from her treatment sessions, with a poignant caption, “Long story short, I’m lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album.” This announcement accompanies her commitment to donate to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Lupus Research Alliance, reflecting her ongoing battle with these illnesses.

Halsey’s candid post continued with her sharing, “I feel like an old lady. I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I’m having a rebirth and I’m not gonna be sick and I’m gonna look super hot and have so much energy and just get to re-do my twenties in my thirties.” This personal revelation is mirrored in the lyrics of “The End,” which confront her recurring health challenges with lines like, “Every couple of years now, a doctor says I’m sick / Pulls out a brand new bag of tricks / And then they lay it on me / And at first, it was my brain, then a skeleton in pain / And I don’t like to complain, but I’m saying sorry.”

“The End” is the first single from Halsey’s eagerly awaited fifth studio album, her first since the acclaimed 2021 release, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.” This new project marks her debut under Columbia Records after her recent departure from Capitol Music Group. As fans anticipate the full album, “The End” sets a powerful precedent for what’s to come, blending Halsey’s personal narratives with her signature sound.

Listen to “The End” now and stay tuned for more updates on Halsey’s upcoming album.

