Half of Michael Jackson’s catalog has been sold for the record-breaking sum of $600 million

Never in history has there been such a sensational sale of a single artist’s catalog. According to Billboard, Sony has acquired 50% of both the publishing and master rights to Michael Jackson‘s catalog.

The deal is said to be worth at least $600 million, indicating that Jacko’s entire catalog is valued at $1.2 billion. This doesn’t come as a surprise, considering that Variety reported a year ago that the 50% stake was worth as much as $800 million, if not $900 million.

The agreement is broader, as Variety reports, and includes, among other things, Jackson’s Mijac catalog, which secures publishing rights for other artists such as Sly & the Family Stone, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Ray Charles.

