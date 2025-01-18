Gryffin & Kaskade Tease Upcoming Collaboration “In My Head” Featuring Nu-La

It’s official—Gryffin and Kaskade are joining forces for an electrifying new track! The two powerhouse producers are gearing up to release their highly anticipated collaboration, “In My Head,” featuring the captivating vocals of Nu-La.

The teaser shared by Gryffin offers a glimpse of what’s to come: Nu-La’s passionate vocals layered over a pulsating house beat that seamlessly blends Gryffin’s melodic signature with Kaskade’s haunting and atmospheric production style.

Although no official release date has been announced yet, Gryffin has promised fans that the track is arriving “very soon.” The single is already creating buzz as a future dance anthem and is expected to feature prominently in Gryffin’s sets at the upcoming Breakaway Festival and Kaskade’s highly anticipated US tour.

Fans can listen to a preview of “In My Head“ on Gryffin’s social media channels. With its emotional depth and club-ready energy, the track promises to be a standout release of 2025. Make sure to pre-save the single now to be among the first to hear it in full when it drops.

Both Gryffin and Kaskade have a track record of delivering chart-topping hits and unforgettable performances. This collaboration is poised to blend their unique styles into a seamless production that will dominate festival stages, playlists, and dancefloors alike.