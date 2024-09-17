Greg Mendez Announces New EP First Time / Alone After Signing to Dead Oceans

Philadelphia singer-songwriter Greg Mendez is set to release a new EP titled First Time / Alone on October 18, marking his first project with indie label Dead Oceans. Mendez, who made waves in 2023 with his self-titled album, now returns with fresh material that was born from a difficult period in his life. Forced into a lengthy recovery after undergoing wrist surgery last autumn, Mendez channeled his downtime into crafting the songs for this upcoming release. The EP was recorded entirely on a four-track recorder in his West Philadelphia apartment, giving it a raw, intimate feel.

The lead single, “First Time,” offers a candid reflection on Mendez’s personal struggles, set against sparse, melancholic chords. In the song, Mendez reflects on the emotional weight of relationships, singing, “I would’ve lost in any fight / I know it’s not the first time that you’ve been right.” The accompanying music video, directed by Rena Johnson and Gustav Hein, perfectly complements the track’s nostalgic tone, featuring grainy, dreamlike footage of Mendez moving through the streets of Philadelphia.

First Time / Alone showcases two distinct sides of Mendez’s artistry. The A-side was written while he was still recovering from surgery, relying on an electric organ due to his limited ability to play guitar. On the B-side, listeners will find some of the first songs he composed after regaining his guitar-playing ability.

Mendez has also announced a string of tour dates this fall, starting with three shows opening for Angel Olsen in September and culminating in a nine-date headlining tour across the U.S. in October. Allegra Krieger will open for Mendez on these dates.

For fans of heartfelt, lo-fi indie music, Greg Mendez’s latest EP promises to be a deeply personal, emotionally rich collection of songs that capture his resilience and creativity during a challenging time.

First Time / Alone EP Tracklist:

01. “Mountain Dew Hell”

02. “First Time”

03. “Alone”

04. “Pain Meds”