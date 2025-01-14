Governors Ball 2025 Lineup: Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, & Hozier Headline NYC Festival

Governors Ball 2025: Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier Headline NYC’s Top Summer Festival

Get ready, New York City! The Governors Ball is back for 2025, and it’s bringing an incredible lineup to Flushing Meadows Corona Park from Friday, June 6, to Sunday, June 8. Headlining this year’s festival are Tyler, the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, and Hozier, joined by more than 60 talented artists over three unforgettable days.

The first day, led by “Sticky” rapper Tyler, the Creator, will feature performances by Benson Boone, Mk.gee, T-Pain, Tyla, Role Model, The Backseat Lovers, JPEGMAFIA, and others.

On Saturday, the spotlight turns to “Vampire” singer Olivia Rodrigo, with support from artists such as Feid, Conan Gray, Young Miko, Wallows, Mariah the Scientist, Car Seat Headrest, and Wave to Earth.

Sunday’s finale will close with an electrifying performance by Hozier, known for hits like “Take Me to Church,” alongside appearances by Mt. Joy, Clairo, Raye, The Japanese House, Amaarae, Key Glock, and more.

Festival fans can secure their spots now! Presale tickets go live on Thursday, January 16, at 10 a.m. ET on the official Governors Ball website, followed by general ticket sales with increased pricing.

Since its debut in 2011 as a one-day music event, Governors Ball has become one of NYC’s most iconic festivals, offering multiple stages, a variety of food and beverage options, and unique experiences for festivalgoers. Don’t miss this summer’s biggest music event in New York City!

it's gettin sticky presale thursday, 1/16 from 10-11am ET sign up for a presale passcode now at https://t.co/0EBwnWmETC to access guaranteed lowest prices prices increase at 11am when public on-sale begins pic.twitter.com/56FSbjHWzC — Gov Ball (@GovBallNYC) January 14, 2025