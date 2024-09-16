back to top
Greek Edition

GloRilla Teases Debut Album Release in October: “We Gon’ Go Number One!”

Memphis Rapper GloRilla Confirms Her Highly Anticipated Debut Album Is Dropping Soon

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop
GloRilla Teases Debut Album Release in October:
GloRilla

GloRilla has fans buzzing with excitement after revealing that her debut album is dropping next month. The Memphis rapper made the big announcement during her appearance on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs, teasing that the album’s title starts with the letter ‘G’. Confident and hyped about the project, GloRilla declared, “We gon’ go number one!”

This new album follows her 2024 singles ‘Yeah Glo!’ and ‘Wanna Be’, both of which landed on the Billboard Hot 100, and her April mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang. Known for collaborations with major artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo, and Cardi B, GloRilla is poised to make her mark with this debut release.

Her journey to stardom has been nothing short of inspiring. After the massive success of her 2022 hit “FNF” and a minor setback in 2023, GloRilla roared back, using a critic’s harsh tweet as motivation to prove her worth. Now, with an army of fans and even Rihanna in her corner, the anticipation for her upcoming album is at an all-time high.

Although the official release date hasn’t been announced, October is shaping up to be GloRilla’s breakout moment, and she’s ready to take the charts by storm. As she confidently says, “We gon’ go number one!”

Monday, September 16, 2024

