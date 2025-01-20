back to top
GloRilla Debuts on Saturday Night Live with Two Powerful Performances

The Memphis rapper brings “Yeah Glo!” and tracks from Glorious to Studio 8H.

GloRilla made her highly anticipated debut as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on January 18, delivering two electrifying performances that showcased her artistry and stage presence. The Memphis rapper performed tracks from her 2024 mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang and her debut album Glorious.

The night kicked off with a dramatic rendition of her viral hit “Yeah Glo!” The performance opened with GloRilla standing behind bars in an orange jumpsuit, set against a jail-themed backdrop. The set later transitioned into a front porch scene, accompanied by visuals from her childhood and career milestones.

For her second act, GloRilla returned with a high-energy medley of “Whatchu Kno About Me” and “Let Her Cook” from Glorious. Sporting a chromatic pink outfit, she wowed the crowd with vibrant choreography and customized lyrics to mark her SNL debut.

Released three months ago, Glorious peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and featured the hit single “TGIF,” which climbed to No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Fans can watch GloRilla’s standout SNL performances on Peacock, where the broadcast is available for streaming.

