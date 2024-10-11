GloRilla Drops Debut Album GLORIOUS Featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, and More

After months of anticipation, GloRilla has finally released her debut album, GLORIOUS, a 15-track project packed with features from some of the biggest names in the industry. From Megan Thee Stallion to Latto, T-Pain, and Kirk Franklin, this album showcases GloRilla’s versatile style, blending hip-hop and gospel influences.

GloRilla, who first gained viral fame with her breakout hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” has quickly become a rising star in the rap game. The GLORIOUS album comes after a string of chart-topping singles like “Yeah Glo!,” which went double platinum, and “Wanna Be” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, a platinum-selling collaboration that continues their ongoing musical chemistry. The two artists also hint at an entire collaborative project in the future, something fans are eagerly anticipating.

The release of GLORIOUS is accompanied by a music video for her track “Watchu Know About Me” featuring Sexyy Red. Directed by Benny Boom, the video pays homage to Boosie Badazz’s early 2000s hit “Wipe Me Down,” with Boosie himself making a guest appearance.

One of the standout moments of the album is GloRilla’s collaboration with gospel legend Kirk Franklin on “Rain Down on Me.” Franklin has praised GloRilla for her authentic personality and passion, making their unexpected partnership a highlight of the album.

With GLORIOUS, GloRilla proves that her meteoric rise is no fluke. This debut solidifies her place in the industry, offering a mix of street anthems and introspective tracks that highlight her range and depth as an artist. Listen to GLORIOUS now and watch the “Watchu Know About Me” music video on top.