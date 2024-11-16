GloRilla and T-Pain Captivate in “I LUV HER” Music Video

GloRilla and T-Pain Explore Love and Imagination in “I LUV HER” Video

Rising hip-hop star GloRilla has released the stunning music video for I LUV HER featuring T-Pain, directed by renowned filmmaker Benny Boom. This captivating visual delves into an alternate universe love story between GloRilla and actor Da’Vinchi, painting a dreamlike picture of romance and “what could have been.”

The video begins with a heartfelt depiction of a blossoming relationship—romantic dinner dates, starting a family, and enjoying an idyllic life. However, as the narrative unfolds, viewers realize these moments are only a figment of their imagination. This twist adds an emotional depth to the video, aligning with the track’s soulful lyrics and vibrant beats.

A Standout Track from GloRious

I LUV HER is a highlight from GloRilla’s debut studio album, GloRious, which showcases her versatility as an artist. The track features T-Pain, who complements GloRilla’s hard-hitting bars with his signature melodic charm. The release of this video follows GloRilla’s GRAMMY nominations for Yeah Glo!, recognized in the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories.

GloRilla on Her Journey and Staying True to Her Roots

Reflecting on the creation of GloRious, GloRilla shared her intention to honor her Memphis roots while experimenting with big, global sounds. Collaborating with artists like Latto, Sexyy Red, Muni Long, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kirk Franklin, the album blends her Southern flair with diverse influences, delivering a project that resonates with fans worldwide.

A Career on the Rise

In addition to her GRAMMY success, GloRilla celebrated another milestone with her second Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 hit, featuring on Tyler, The Creator’s Sticky alongside Lil Wayne and Sexyy Red. With I LUV HER, GloRilla cements her status as one of rap’s most compelling voices, blending bold lyrics, imaginative storytelling, and irresistible beats.