GloRilla and Big Boogie Light Up the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards with “BOP!” Performance

On October 15, 2024, GloRilla and Big Boogie delivered one of the most electrifying performances of the night at the BET Hip Hop Awards in Las Vegas. The Memphis-based duo took the stage at Drai’s nightclub to perform their viral hit “BOP!” with a high-energy routine, complete with coordinated dance moves and backup dancers. This performance, brimming with swagger, was one of the highlights of the event, capturing the crowd’s attention and proving why GloRilla and Big Boogie are fan favorites.

Big Boogie was introduced by host Fat Joe, who hyped up the crowd, saying, “Our next artist is a fan-favorite for two reasons: his music and his energy.” The performance lived up to the excitement, showcasing Big Boogie’s explosive energy and GloRilla’s commanding presence. The track “BOP!” from Boogie’s Gangsta Grillz mixtape, REDRUM Wizard, continues to gain momentum, with over 33 million views on YouTube, solidifying its viral success.

For GloRilla, this performance is another impressive moment in what has already been a breakout year. Following her critically acclaimed mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla recently released her debut studio album Glorious, further cementing her status as one of hip-hop’s brightest new stars. Her multiple nominations at the BET Hip Hop Awards — including Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year — highlight her dominance in the industry this year.

Memphis pride was on full display as GloRilla and Big Boogie not only performed their hit, but also showcased signature Memphis dance moves like the jook, which had gained popularity on TikTok. This performance further highlights the growing influence of Memphis hip hop, with both artists proudly representing their city on one of the genre’s biggest stages.