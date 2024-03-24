‘Give It Up For Love’ by Gossip: New Single Out Now

The new single by Gossip, titled “Give It Up For Love,” is here giving us yet another taste of their brand new LP, “Real Power“!

Beloved indie-pop stars Gossip release their first album in a decade titled “Real Power” along with their new single “Give It Up For Love“.

Returning to their best, the album “Real Power” marks the reunion with legendary producer Rick Rubin, who helmed the record “Music For Men” in 2009. Gossip recently laid the groundwork for their comeback, for the first time in 11 years, with a song inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests, with the revolutionary rallying cry “Real Power,” as well as the tender “Crazy Again.” The first singles from the project have garnered critical acclaim worldwide, propelling the band back to the top of radio playlists, festival lineups, and magazine covers.

The same is expected to happen with “Give It Up For Love,” for which the band is soon expected to release its accompanying music video. Brace Pain’s electric guitar, Hannah Blilie’s percussion, and the powerful vocals of lead singer Beth Ditto create a fun and funky atmosphere throughout the song.