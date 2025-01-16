Girl Talk Releases “Believe in Ya” Featuring T-Pain and Yaeji

Girl Talk Teams Up With T-Pain and Yaeji for Uplifting New Track “Believe in Ya”

Renowned producer and DJ Girl Talk kicks off 2025 with an infectious new single, “Believe in Ya,” featuring Grammy-winning artist T-Pain and electronic music innovator Yaeji. The track samples Change’s 1981 classic, “Hold Tight,” blending nostalgic grooves with a fresh, modern sound.

This release marks the first collaboration between Girl Talk and Yaeji, while T-Pain reunites with the producer after their 2019 hit, “Getcha Roll On.”

A Unique Blend of Styles

In a statement, Girl Talk praised T-Pain’s artistry, calling him a “living legend” and an “absolute master of his craft.” He shared, “I was excited about getting T-Pain on some sample-based production. His distinctive vocal style is unparalleled, and I wanted to give him a sound that takes elements from the past but transforms them into something modern and unique.”

Yaeji added, “It was a joy to create music that’s positive and uplifting, especially alongside T-Pain and Girl Talk. This collaboration was about channeling energy that feels good and inspiring.”

What to Expect

“Believe in Ya” delivers a feel-good anthem perfect for both dance floors and headphones. With its expertly layered production, T-Pain’s signature vocals, and Yaeji’s ethereal energy, the track is poised to be a standout moment for all three artists in 2025.

Upcoming Performances

Fans can catch Girl Talk live at M3F (Music & Arts Festival for Charity) in March. The festival runs March 7th and 8th, promising a weekend filled with music, art, and positive vibes.

Looking Ahead

“Believe in Ya” is more than just a song—it’s a statement about the power of collaboration and positivity in music. With its infectious energy and timeless inspiration, the track sets the stage for an exciting year for Girl Talk, T-Pain, and Yaeji.

Stream “Believe in Ya” now and let its uplifting vibe carry you into the new year.

