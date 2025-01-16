back to top
Greek Edition

Girl Talk Releases “Believe in Ya” Featuring T-Pain and Yaeji

“Believe in Ya” Samples Change’s 1981 Hit and Marks Girl Talk’s First 2025 Release

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM

Girl Talk Teams Up With T-Pain and Yaeji for Uplifting New Track “Believe in Ya”

Renowned producer and DJ Girl Talk kicks off 2025 with an infectious new single, “Believe in Ya,” featuring Grammy-winning artist T-Pain and electronic music innovator Yaeji. The track samples Change’s 1981 classic, “Hold Tight,” blending nostalgic grooves with a fresh, modern sound.

This release marks the first collaboration between Girl Talk and Yaeji, while T-Pain reunites with the producer after their 2019 hit, “Getcha Roll On.”

- Advertisement -

A Unique Blend of Styles
In a statement, Girl Talk praised T-Pain’s artistry, calling him a “living legend” and an “absolute master of his craft.” He shared, “I was excited about getting T-Pain on some sample-based production. His distinctive vocal style is unparalleled, and I wanted to give him a sound that takes elements from the past but transforms them into something modern and unique.”

Yaeji added, “It was a joy to create music that’s positive and uplifting, especially alongside T-Pain and Girl Talk. This collaboration was about channeling energy that feels good and inspiring.”

What to Expect
“Believe in Ya” delivers a feel-good anthem perfect for both dance floors and headphones. With its expertly layered production, T-Pain’s signature vocals, and Yaeji’s ethereal energy, the track is poised to be a standout moment for all three artists in 2025.

Upcoming Performances
Fans can catch Girl Talk live at M3F (Music & Arts Festival for Charity) in March. The festival runs March 7th and 8th, promising a weekend filled with music, art, and positive vibes.

Looking Ahead
“Believe in Ya” is more than just a song—it’s a statement about the power of collaboration and positivity in music. With its infectious energy and timeless inspiration, the track sets the stage for an exciting year for Girl Talk, T-Pain, and Yaeji.

Stream “Believe in Ya” now and let its uplifting vibe carry you into the new year.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, January 16, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved