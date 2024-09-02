Gian Varela and Maffio Unleash Dancefloor Anthem “Gua Gua” – A Latin Tech House Banger

Gian Varela has joined forces with three-time Latin Grammy winner Maffio to create an irresistible dancefloor hit titled “Gua Gua.” Released through Municipal Recordings, this tech house anthem brings together Latin and Afro house influences, with its driving four-on-the-floor beat and hypnotic, tribal drums that promise to keep the party going all night long. The track is highlighted by Spanish vocals that evoke the sensation of dancing in a jungle until sunrise, perfectly capturing Maffio’s signature exotic style.

Varela, who has had a stellar year filled with high-energy performances and a series of successful releases, is excited to share this new chapter in his career. “Gua Gua” is not just a banger for the dancefloor; it’s a testament to the dynamic fusion of genres that both artists bring to the table. As Varela looks forward to launching his own label, Monarka Records, in 2025, fans can expect more groundbreaking releases that continue to push the boundaries of electronic music.

Varela shares, “Maffio and I have a strong friendship that started through our mutual mentor, El Chombo, a pioneer of reggaeton and plena. ‘Gua Gua’ is our first original track together, and it’s filled with the fun and energy we had in the studio. The Latin drive combined with the Afro/tech-house swing makes it perfect for the dancefloor, and it’s just the beginning of what’s to come from my collaboration with Municipal Recordings.”

With “Gua Gua,” Varela and Maffio are proving that the party season is far from over, delivering a track that’s sure to be a staple in DJ sets around the world.