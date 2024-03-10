Greek Edition

Gesaffelstein Unveils Dark Wave Masterpiece: ‘Hard Dreams’

A Glimpse into the Futuristic Soundscape of the Upcoming Album 'Gamma'

The French techno producer Gesaffelstein releases “Hard Dreams,” the first song from the upcoming album “Gamma,” which will be available on March 29th.

Mixing synths and basslines, the artist creates the perfect dark wave combination, with the addition of Yann Wagner’s vocals.

“Hard Dreams” is accompanied by a music video with industrial elements of science fiction. The visuals and imagery for the album have been created by Jordan Hemingway (FKA Twigs, Post Malone, Gucci, Acne Studios) in collaboration with Mike Levy.

“Gamma,” which highlights Gesaffelstein’s raw, industrial musical spectrum, will be released on standard vinyl in all physical stores, as well as on exclusive vinyl on the artist’s website.

Gesaffelstein has collaborated with artists such as YE, The Weeknd, Pharrell, KayCyy, and most recently on Lil Nas X’s “J CHRIST.” In 2015, he composed the soundtrack for Alice Winocour’s film “Maryland,” which was nominated at the Cannes Film Festival, while his music has been featured in advertising spots for some of the world’s largest and most well-known brands, such as Calvin Klein, YSL, BMW, Giorgio Armani, and Dior.

Gesaffelstein’s Mesmerizing Coachella 2019 Showcase is now on YouTube

