Geordie Greep Drops New Single “Blues” Ahead of Solo Debut Album The New Sound

Geordie Greep, co-founder and former frontperson of Black Midi, has just unveiled a new single, “Blues,” ahead of his much-anticipated solo debut album, The New Sound, set to release this Friday, October 4. Following his first solo track, “Holy, Holy,” Greep’s latest song showcases his evolving sound and is available in both studio and live formats. The live version was recorded at TV Eye in Brooklyn, giving fans a taste of the energy he brings to his performances.

Greep’s solo project represents a new chapter in his musical career, departing from the experimental rock of Black Midi and embracing a sound uniquely his own. With The New Sound arriving soon, “Blues” provides an exciting preview of what’s to come.

In addition to new music, Greep has also expanded his tour across the West Coast and added extra nights in cities like Chicago, Philadelphia, and New York, due to overwhelming demand. Fans can expect to experience his new material live as he hits the road to promote the album.

- Advertisement -