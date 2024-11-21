Genesis to Release Expanded Edition of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

Genesis have announced an expanded Super Deluxe Edition of their iconic 1974 album The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, set to release on March 28, 2025. This edition marks the last Genesis album featuring Peter Gabriel and is revered as one of their finest works.

The new release will be available in multiple formats: 4CD + Blu-Ray, 5LP + Blu-Ray, and digital. It includes the following:

The original album remastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.

A brand-new Dolby Atmos mix by Bob Mackenzie at Real World Studios, supervised by Peter Gabriel and Tony Banks.

A complete live recording of the January 24, 1975 concert at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Three unreleased demos from sessions at Headley Grange, available as digital downloads.

A 60-page book featuring notes by music journalist Alexis Petridis.

While no official video recordings exist from the nearly 100-date tour, Peter Gabriel later admitted, “It’s my fault. As a film enthusiast, I wanted the right equipment to capture it properly.”

The concept album follows Rael, a Puerto Rican youth navigating surreal adventures in New York. Its standout track, “The Carpet Crawlers,” remains a fan favorite, famously closing the band’s final live performance in 2022. The track was re-recorded as “The Carpet Crawlers 1999,” the last Genesis recording to feature the classic lineup of Gabriel, Phil Collins, Steve Hackett, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford.

Don’t miss this celebration of a progressive rock masterpiece. Pre-orders for the Super Deluxe Edition open soon!

Tracklist:

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway Remastered 2024 (from the original 1974 tapes)

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

Fly On a Windshield

Broadway Melody of 1974

Cuckoo Cocoon

In the Cage

The Grand Parade of Lifeless Packaging

Back In N.Y.C.

Hairless Heart

Counting Out Time

The Carpet Crawlers

The Chamber Of 32 Doors

Lilywhite Lilith

The Waiting Room

Anyway

Here Comes the Supernatural Anaesthetist

The Lamia

Silent Sorrow in Empty Boats

The Colony Of Slippermen (The Arrival · A Visit to The Doktor · Raven)

Ravine

The Light Dies Down on Broadway

Riding The Scree

In the Rapids

It.

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway – Live from the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA (January 24, 1975). Remastered 2024

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

Fly On a Windshield

Broadway Melody of 1974

Cuckoo Cocoon

In the Cage

The Grand Parade of Lifeless Packaging

Back In N.Y.C.

Hairless Heart

Counting Out Time

The Carpet Crawlers

The Chamber Of 32 Doors

Lilywhite Lilith

The Waiting Room

Anyway

Here Comes the Supernatural Anaesthetist

The Lamia

Silent Sorrow in Empty Boats

The Colony Of Slippermen (The Arrival · A Visit To The Doktor · Raven)

Ravine

The Light Dies Down on Broadway

Riding The Scree

In the Rapids

It

Watcher Of the Skies

The Musical Box

The Headley Grange Demos Download Card

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway / Fly on A Windshield

The Chamber Of 32 Doors / The Lamia

In the Cage [Strange Vocals] (Take 1)