Genesis to Release Expanded Edition of The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

Genesis have announced an expanded Super Deluxe Edition of their iconic 1974 album The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, set to release on March 28, 2025. This edition marks the last Genesis album featuring Peter Gabriel and is revered as one of their finest works.
The new release will be available in multiple formats: 4CD + Blu-Ray, 5LP + Blu-Ray, and digital. It includes the following:
- The original album remastered by Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios.
- A brand-new Dolby Atmos mix by Bob Mackenzie at Real World Studios, supervised by Peter Gabriel and Tony Banks.
- A complete live recording of the January 24, 1975 concert at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
- Three unreleased demos from sessions at Headley Grange, available as digital downloads.
- A 60-page book featuring notes by music journalist Alexis Petridis.
While no official video recordings exist from the nearly 100-date tour, Peter Gabriel later admitted, “It’s my fault. As a film enthusiast, I wanted the right equipment to capture it properly.”
The concept album follows Rael, a Puerto Rican youth navigating surreal adventures in New York. Its standout track, “The Carpet Crawlers,” remains a fan favorite, famously closing the band’s final live performance in 2022. The track was re-recorded as “The Carpet Crawlers 1999,” the last Genesis recording to feature the classic lineup of Gabriel, Phil Collins, Steve Hackett, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford.
Tracklist Highlights:
Remastered Album (1974 Tapes):
Don’t miss this celebration of a progressive rock masterpiece. Pre-orders for the Super Deluxe Edition open soon!
Tracklist:
The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway Remastered 2024 (from the original 1974 tapes)
The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
Fly On a Windshield
Broadway Melody of 1974
Cuckoo Cocoon
In the Cage
The Grand Parade of Lifeless Packaging
Back In N.Y.C.
Hairless Heart
Counting Out Time
The Carpet Crawlers
The Chamber Of 32 Doors
Lilywhite Lilith
The Waiting Room
Anyway
Here Comes the Supernatural Anaesthetist
The Lamia
Silent Sorrow in Empty Boats
The Colony Of Slippermen (The Arrival · A Visit to The Doktor · Raven)
Ravine
The Light Dies Down on Broadway
Riding The Scree
In the Rapids
It.
The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway – Live from the Shrine Auditorium, Los Angeles, CA (January 24, 1975). Remastered 2024
The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
Fly On a Windshield
Broadway Melody of 1974
Cuckoo Cocoon
In the Cage
The Grand Parade of Lifeless Packaging
Back In N.Y.C.
Hairless Heart
Counting Out Time
The Carpet Crawlers
The Chamber Of 32 Doors
Lilywhite Lilith
The Waiting Room
Anyway
Here Comes the Supernatural Anaesthetist
The Lamia
Silent Sorrow in Empty Boats
The Colony Of Slippermen (The Arrival · A Visit To The Doktor · Raven)
Ravine
The Light Dies Down on Broadway
Riding The Scree
In the Rapids
It
Watcher Of the Skies
The Musical Box
The Headley Grange Demos Download Card
The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway / Fly on A Windshield
The Chamber Of 32 Doors / The Lamia
In the Cage [Strange Vocals] (Take 1)