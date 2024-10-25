back to top
Greek Edition

Gala’s “Freed From Desire” Reimagined: A Dance Anthem Returns with a Powerful Message

Gala’s Iconic 1996 Hit “Freed From Desire” Is Back with a Fresh Sound and Timeless Message

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM

Gala’s 1996 hit “Freed From Desire” is back, re-recorded to bring new energy to a song that has resonated for over two decades. Released via Ministry of Sound and B1 Recordings, this reimagined version amplifies the core message of the original track while adding a fresh sound that keeps it relevant today. Described by Gala as a “fight the power” anthem, the song draws inspiration from Buddhist concepts, emphasizing the importance of freeing oneself from material desire and focusing on principles and freedom.

In her words, “Freed From Desire” wasn’t merely a chart-topping hit — it’s a piece of her that has stood the test of time, continually revived by the voices of people around the world. The track has become a global phenomenon, heard in sports stadiums, at LGBTQ+ events, and during protests, carrying its powerful message of freedom to new generations. This release marks Gala’s commitment to keeping the song’s spirit alive and sharing its timeless message with those who need it most today.

As Gala expresses, the song is more relevant than ever as new generations confront the relentless pursuit of materialism, exploring what it truly means to be “freed from desire.” Stay tuned for more remixes of this iconic track and experience the timeless anthem reimagined for today.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Saturday, October 26, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved