Gala – Freed From Desire | Tune of the Day

The late ’90s were filled with iconic songs that left a mark on the history of music. One of these recognizable and beloved songs is Gala’s “Freed From Desire.”

Gala Rizzatto, known as Gala, was born in Milan in 1975. She is a singer, songwriter, and composer who became famous under the name Gala. “Freed From Desire” represents the pinnacle of Gala’s career and one of the most recognizable songs.

Released in 1996 as part of Gala’s debut album “Come Into My Life,” “Freed From Desire” immediately became a success, topping charts in many countries. Gala’s impressive vocals, combined with the addictive rhythm and uplifting lyrics, won the hearts of audiences.

The lyrics of “Freed From Desire” reflect a message of freedom and self-expression. The chorus with the phrase “My lover’s got no money, he’s got his strong beliefs” captures the simplicity and value of love beyond material criteria.

“Freed From Desire” reached the top of various charts, and its recognizable melody became part of the pop culture of the time. Millions of people worldwide danced and sang to its beats.

“Freed From Desire” continues to have a lasting impact, being used in various advertisements, movies, and TV programs. Despite the success of this song, Gala has continued to evolve as an artist with many other interesting projects.

“Freed From Desire” by Gala is not just a song; it’s a musical experience that transcends the boundaries of time. With its characteristic rhythm and Gala’s commanding voice, it remains a contemporary classic that continues to light up the nights of music fans from the ’90s and beyond.