Hip-hop heavyweights Future and Travis Scott have teamed up to release the highly-anticipated “South of France – Remix,” an electrifying reimagining of Future’s original Mixtape Pluto track. Fans have eagerly awaited this remix, especially after Scott teased the track earlier this fall. Now that it’s here, the remix features expanded verses and a playtime extended to over three minutes, allowing both artists to explore the track’s laid-back but intense vibe.

In the remix, Future opens with his signature flow, setting a rhythmic pace that Scott builds upon with his distinctive ad-libs and smooth, atmospheric vocals. By the second verse, Scott takes the lead, delivering lines like, “South of France, a movie out in Cannes / Thinkin’ ’bout nights in the Mo’, I need some more again.” His lyrics invoke vivid imagery, bringing listeners deeper into the immersive “South of France” experience.

This release is the latest collaboration between these two prolific artists, known for previous hits like “3500,” “Type Shit,” and “TELEKINESIS.” The duo has a proven track record of delivering chart-topping tracks that showcase their lyrical prowess and innovative production styles. Future’s ongoing success with Mixtape Pluto and his recent tour with Metro Boomin only add to the excitement surrounding this remix, which caps off the mixtape with a fresh, high-energy track.

With Scott currently wrapping up his Circus Maximus Tour, fans are eager to see what’s next from both artists. For now, “South of France – Remix” stands out as a must-listen, blending Future and Travis Scott’s unique styles in a way that’s fresh, engaging, and deeply impactful for any hip-hop fan.