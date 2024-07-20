Fresh Hit “Panka” Takes Over with a Delightful and Unexpected Twist!

The fresh hit “Panka” that’s playing everywhere gets a visual in the most… delightful & unexpected way!

Actress and viral influencer Didi (Afroditi) puts on her smile and her 🐰bunny🐰 ears and, through many (and unexpected) surprises, gets carried away by the rhythms of “Panka”… in her village!

Watch the hilarious and impressive music video for “Panka” on top.

“Panka” is a creation of Billeon, the dance duo consisting of DJ Billiano and music producer Alex Leon. They are currently recording what might be their biggest airplay debut yet with their song, as “Panka” has already started to go viral on social media pages.