Fred again.. Revamps Joy Orbison’s “Flight FM” with Playboi Carti, Future, and Lil Yachty in New Remix “Flex FM (Freddit)”

The music world has been buzzing with the release of “Flex FM (Freddit),” a fresh and innovative remix that brings together the talents of Fred again.., Joy Orbison, Playboi Carti, Future, and Lil Yachty. This track, a fusion of Orbison’s original “Flight FM” and Yachty’s “Flex Up,” has quickly become a fan favorite, offering a thrilling new take on the already popular original.

Originally previewed during a series of live performances in February, “Flex FM (Freddit)” blends the distinctive sounds of Joy Orbison’s electronic beat with the high-energy rap vocals of Playboi Carti, Future, and Lil Yachty. The track first caught the attention of audiences when Fred again.. played it at The Lot Radio and Knockdown Center shows in New York, celebrating the release of “Stayinit,” his collaboration with Overmono. The remix has since grown into a standout hit in DJ sets, described by Lil Yachty as “like a thousand bees swarming,” capturing the chaotic yet electrifying energy of the track.

Joy Orbison, reflecting on the remix, expressed his admiration for how the track has evolved beyond its original form. “This edit embodies to me that ‘Flight FM’ almost isn’t my track anymore,” Orbison shared. “It’s become bigger than my part in it, it’s a song of the people. Fred’s edit has turned it into a stadium tune and really represents how the track has become something else, almost like a riddim. I love that this oddball piece of electronic music has become part of the culture and is now about to reach a whole new audience.”

- Advertisement -

The creative process behind “Flex FM (Freddit)” is as intriguing as the final product. Fred again.., known for his genre-blending approach, seamlessly meshed Orbison’s electronic sounds with the rap samples from Yachty’s “Flex Up,” originally featured on Lil Yachty’s Lil Boat 3 album. The result is a track that feels both familiar and entirely new, with basslines that pulse through the listener’s veins and rap verses that add a dynamic, otherworldly vibe.

Joy Orbison has also shared his thoughts on the remix’s impact, noting that it has taken on a life of its own, transcending the initial cultural and sonic ideas he had when creating “Flight FM.” He described the transformation as a testament to the power of music to connect with diverse audiences, stating, “I love that this track has reached so many people outside of any cultural or sonic ideas I had about it, that’s one of the most enjoyable things about making music.”

“Flex FM (Freddit)” is now available on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, offering listeners a chance to experience this unique blend of electronic and rap music. Whether you’re a fan of Joy Orbison’s original work or discovering it through this remix, “Flex FM (Freddit)” is a must-listen that showcases the creative synergy between these talented artists.