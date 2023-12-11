Fred again.. and Baby Keem Close Out 2023 with ‘leavemealone’

Fred again.. collaborated with Baby Keem, wrapping up 2023 with the new single, ‘leavemealone.’

Following the recent single ‘ten’ with Jozzy and the late-summer anthem ‘adore u‘ with Obongjayar, reaching the highest ranking in the UK so far (#4), ‘leavemealone’ sees him collaborating with Baby Keem for the first time.

Baby Keem gained fame as a rapper and song producer in the late 2010s, contributing to the soundtrack of the film Black Panther (2018) and producing tracks for Schoolboy Q and Beyonce’s soundtrack album, The Lion King: The Gift. He released his debut mixtape, ‘The Sound of Bad Habit,’ in 2018, before dropping his notable first album, ‘The Melodic Blue,’ in 2021 – an album that brought him the GRAMMY-winning single ‘Family Ties’ featuring Kendrick Lamar.

In 2023, Fred again.. started the year by collaborating with Skrillex and experienced grime MC, Flowdan, on Skrillex’s single ‘Rumble‘ in January – teased during his first Boiler Room appearance the previous summer.

After a series of pop-up shows in London alongside Skrillex and Four Tet that month, the trio filled the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York in February – over 19,000 tickets sold in less than 10 minutes. They then headlined the last night of the Coachella Festival, playing in front of over 125,000 people and around 3 million more who watched their concert on YouTube. Fred also did a special Tiny Desk concert for NPR in April.

In June, Fred made his appearance at Glastonbury, attracting one of the largest crowds in the history of the Other Stage, before selling out 5 shows at Alexandra Palace in London just a week before mid-September. This was followed by a sold-out European tour before heading to the U.S. to play 3 sold-out shows at Forest Hills Stadium in New York and another 9 sold-out shows at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Listen the new single “leavemealone“: