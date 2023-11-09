Franz Ferdinand – Love Illumination

“Love Illumination” is an indie rock song by the Scottish band Franz Ferdinand. It was released as a single in 2013 and is part of their album “Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action.”

The song’s lyrics revolve around themes of love and attraction, with a catchy chorus. While it didn’t top the charts, it received positive reviews and is known for its infectious, danceable rhythm.

The official music video features psychedelic visuals. Franz Ferdinand, formed in 2002, is a well-established indie rock band from Glasgow with a distinctive sound.