Franz Ferdinand Drop New Single “Hooked” Ahead of Upcoming Album

Franz Ferdinand Release New Single “Hooked”

Franz Ferdinand has just unveiled “Hooked”, the newest single from their highly anticipated studio album The Human Fear, due out this Friday, January 10, 2025, via Domino Records. This release follows previous singles “Audacious” and “Night Or Day”, the latter of which has been added to BBC Radio 2’s A-list.

Over the weekend, Franz Ferdinand gave fans a taste of their new music by performing three tracks from the upcoming album on CBS Saturday Morning.

In a statement about the song, frontman Alex Kapranos described “Hooked” as:

“A midnight-maker, a nocturnal stroll of a track. If we all carry the human fear, then it’s okay to feel hooked. I thought I knew what love was… but then I met you.”

- Advertisement -

The lyrics and energy of “Hooked” encapsulate a raw yet optimistic vibe, a hallmark of the band’s signature sound.

The new album, The Human Fear, reunites Franz Ferdinand with producer Mark Ralph, who previously worked with the band on their 2013 album Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action. Known for his sharp, polished production style, Ralph helps the band deliver their most vivid, upbeat, and life-affirming album to date.

Franz Ferdinand has embraced their pop sensibilities with The Human Fear, blending their classic style with a more direct, unapologetic approach to songwriting. Fans can expect:

Catchy Hooks: “Hooked” and “Audacious” set the tone with infectious choruses and driving beats.

“Hooked” and “Audacious” set the tone with infectious choruses and driving beats. Optimistic Energy: The album is described as a celebration of life and love, with Franz Ferdinand’s signature wit and charisma.

The album is described as a celebration of life and love, with Franz Ferdinand’s signature wit and charisma. Live Performance Energy: Songs designed to light up stages and playlists alike.

Franz Ferdinand’s ability to evolve while staying true to their roots shines in “Hooked.” From its late-night-inspired soundscape to Kapranos’ introspective lyrics, the track captures both the band’s maturity and their enduring playfulness.

“Hooked” is available now on all major streaming platforms. Be sure to check out Franz Ferdinand’s full album The Human Fear this Friday for more tracks that promise to dazzle both new listeners and longtime fans.

#FranzFerdinand #Hooked #TheHumanFear #NewMusic2025 #DominoRecords